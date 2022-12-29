The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale's New Movie Gets Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Score

Christian Bale has been making hit movies for most of his life, and he's mostly known for projects like The Dark Knight, The Fighter, and American Hustle. Bale has won an Academy Award for his supporting role in The Fighter, and he hasn't stopped delivering noteworthy performances since. The actor is getting ready to release his next big film on Netflix with The Pale Blue Eye, which is being directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers, Black Mass). The upcoming movie centers on an 1830s murder, in which one of the main characters is a young Edgar Allen Poe. The movie takes place at West Point in 1830, and touches on the code of silence still observed by many organizations now when criminal investigations come knocking, from police and military to corporate and fraternal organizations. Now, we finally know what critics think of the film. Reviews for The Pale Blue Eye have started to be released, and now the film has its initial Rotten Tomatoes score. The film has gotten a 66% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems that it's better than fans of Bale could have thought.

Here's the official synopsis for The Pale Blue Eye via Netflix:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, THE PALE BLUE EYE is directed by Scott Cooper and stars an acclaimed supporting cast, including Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

