Watch The Parent Trap Cast Reunion

✖

Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some interesting shifts in the media landscape, with virtual cast reunions and unabashed nostalgia arguably becoming more popular than ever. The latest beloved property to join that list is the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, which has grown to become one of the most popular live-action Disney movies of that decade. After director Nancy Meyers teased some sort of news on social media late last week, it was revealed that the cast would be reuniting for a virtual reunion -- and now fans get a chance to check it out in all of its glory. The almost 15-minute-long reunion is now available on Katie Couric's Instagram, and you can check it out below.

"After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live - we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 -- and guess what, we actually did it!!!" Couric writes in the caption of the video. "@lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, #SimonKunz, and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film’s lasting impact."

The Parent Trap's reunion included Meyers, Lindsay Lohan (Hallie/Annie), Dennis Quaid (Nick Parker), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), and Simon Kunz (Martin). The reunion arrives just ahead of the film's 22nd anniversary, which will occur later this month.

You can read the official description for the film below:

“Hallie Parker, a hip Californian, and Annie James, a proper London miss (both played by Lindsay Lohan) are identical twins who don't even know each other exists—until they accidentally meet at summer camp. Now they’re up to their freckles in schemes and dreams to switch places, get their parents (Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson) back together and have the family they’ve always wanted.”

Are you excited to watch The Parent Trap reunion? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

The Parent Trap (1998) and The Parent Trap (1961) are both currently streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.