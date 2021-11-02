Acclaimed Hugh Jackman Movie Is Now on Hulu

The Prestige is now streaming on Hulu. Christopher Nolan directed the 2006 thriller and wrote the screenplay with Jonathan Nolan, based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Christopher Priest. Hugh Jackman stars in the film as Robert Angier opposite Christian Bale as Alfred Borden. The two leads are stage magicians in London in the late 19th century who engage in a competitive game of one-upmanship as they each try to outdo the other’s illusions. The rivalry gets out of hand with fatal consequences. The Prestige also stars s Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Andy Serkis, Rebecca Hall, and David Bowie.

Released in October 2006, hot off of Nolan’s success with Batman Begins and reuniting him with stars Bale and Caine, The Prestige earned $109 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. The film was lauded by critics and earned Academy Award nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis for The Prestige reads, “Period thriller set in Edwardian London where two rival magicians, partners until the tragic death of an assistant during a show, feud bitterly after one of them performs the ultimate magic trick – teleportation. His rival tries desperately to uncover the secret of his routine, experimenting with dangerous new science as his quest takes him to the brink of insanity and jeopardises the lives of everyone around the pair.”

Jackman’s most recent film is Reminiscence. Though directed by Lisa Joy, the film drew some comparisons to Nolan’s work. Speaking to ComicBook.com in August, Jackman explained what made him interested in the project, saying he didn’t even get very far into the script before wanting to sign up for his role.

“I actually rang my agent 20 pages in saying, ‘I know this is not a very cool, like a poker move to make, but I’m totally doing this movie.’ I’d heard about, I’d seen some pictures,” he said. “She’d told me through the world of the film, but not the whole story. And I thought the movie in the first 10, 15 pages was, I’d say it’s a genre film. I understand. I’m playing like a Sam Spade, Bogart-type character. Here we go. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, hang on. Oh, oh, that’s cool. Oh no, it’s Sci-Fi. Oh, it’s a romance. No, it’s a thriller.’ And it kept going all over the place. And it’s just so unique and different. And I love that for audiences. And for me, it was a screaming ‘Yes,’ an easy one.”

Will you be watching The Prestige on Hulu? Let us know in the comments.