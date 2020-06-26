The Princess Bride At Home Remake To Star Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner And Tiffany Haddish

✖

Though a remake of The Princess Bride has been a sticking point for fans of the film, they're about to get one in a big way, just not how they might have thought. Vanity Fair brings word of a "homemade fan-film version" of the classic movie which boasts an extensive celebrity cast that was all shot at home and using cell phones. This version of the film will be shown on the digital platform Quibi over the course of the next two weeks. Director Jason Reitman is the brainchild behind the project, who used it as an opportunity to stay busy during quarantine and raise money for charity.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value,” Reitman told the outlet. “I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.’”

Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg made a $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen as part of his acquisition of the film which includes Josh Gad, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and many more. Filmmaker Rob Reiner, who directed the 1987 original, not only approves of the remake but has a role, playing the part of the grandfather reading the story.

“What’s nice about it is that I made a film that’s lasted so long. Now it’s over 33 years. And the biggest kick I get out of it is that kids who saw it when they were eight or nine years old have kids that age now, and they’re seeing it and liking it. It seems to have stood the test of time,” Reiner added.

Other cast members that will appear in the film includes Patton Oswalt,, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis, Jenna Ortega, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, and even more still.

