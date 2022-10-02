The Princess Bride Star Shares New Video Celebrating Beloved Film's 35th Anniversary

The Princess Bride was first released on September 25th, 1987. The beloved film was adapted by William Goldman's book of the same name and helmed by Rob Reiner. The movie starred Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest. In honor of the movie's 35th anniversary, many people involved with the film have taken to social media to celebrate its special day. Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya in the film, made a video in honor of the anniversary.

"The Princess Bride recently turned 35 years old. So grateful to have been a part of that piece and to everyone who had a hand in making it come to life," Patinkin wrote on Twitter. In the video, Patinkin shares his favorite memory from making the movie, including his big sword fight with Sarandon. "I just miss it to this day," Patinkin said while choking up in the video. "I'm such a f*cking cry baby, but it was so incredible to work on it with everyone." You can watch the full video below:

This isn't the first time Patinkin has gotten passionate on social media about The Princess Bride. Last year, he shared an en emotional behind-the-scenes moment with a grieving fan.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Sony had some interest in remaking or rebooting The Princess Bride. There hasn't been any news about the project recently, which could be due to the backlash that came with the announcement. When the news first came out, Elwes joked on social media, "There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one." A couple of years after the announcement, he talked to The Hollywood Reporter about why he thought the movie should be left alone.

"For the studios, the cost of promotion and advertising has become so prohibitive now that they want to cut down on that," Elwes said. "Their feeling is that when they do a reboot or remake, they have a target audience, so they don't have to spend as much on marketing. So I understand the motivation. But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it's done well, and people love it, I think it's pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it's not a good idea to try and revisit it."

The Princess Bride is currently available to stream on Disney+.