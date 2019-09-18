Cary Elwes Weighs in on Reports of Princess Bride Remake

First thing Tuesday, reports began circulating Sony could be looking into remaking The Princess Bride, an all-time classic from Rob Reiner. Surfacing in a profile piece looking at the life of superproducer Norman Lear, Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra dropped the news several “very famous” people have approached him about tackling a remake. You can rest assured one of those famous people wasn’t The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

Elwes took to Twitter late Tuesday to share his opinions on a possible remake, and they’re might be what you’d expected from one of the original film’s headliners. “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes tweeted to his 79 thousand followers. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Based on William Goldman’s novel of the same name, The Princess Bride debuted in 1987 to critical acclaim. Since then, many fans have marked it as one of the best films ever released and in 2016, the movie was added to the National Film Registry. Other than Elwes, the movie also starred Robin Wright, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Betsy Brantley, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Andrew the Giant, Billy Crystal, and Carol Kane amongst others.

Vinciquerra’s full quote can be found below.

“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show.’ Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride. Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

In total, The Princess Bride ended up making a modest $30.86 million at the box office. It was much more successful critically, eventually earning an Oscar nomination the year of its release. On Rotten Tomatoes, 73 critic reviews have retroactively been added, leading to a near-perfect 97 percent Certified Fresh rating. Over half a million votes have been tallied in the site’s Audience Score section, accounting for a similar 94 percent Fresh rating from the masses.

“A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh,” says the review aggregator’s Critics Consensus.

