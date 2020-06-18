Dave Franco's Horrifying The Rental Gets Full Trailer

Anyone who has ever gone on vacation and stayed in a rental home can likely share with you some sort of horror story, which could be merely a complication in the booking process or could be as extreme as disgusting living conditions, but all of those grievances pale in comparison to what is in store for the guests of the upcoming horror film The Rental, which just earned the above full trailer. The horror genre has regularly offered audiences experiences of just how horrifying things can turn during an attempted vacation, with the new film from director Dave Franco seemingly exploring an all-new corner of fear. Check out the new trailer above and see the film in select drive-ins, theaters, and on VOD on July 24th.

In The Rental, two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller.

Fans might be most familiar with Franco's comedic starring roles in films like 21 Jump Street, Neighbors, or The Disaster Artist, but the filmmaker did his due diligence in researching the genre to deliver as effective a film as possible. Despite his passion for the horror world, his wife Brie is a bit more selective in what films she sits through, as she relies on him to make sure she only checks out the exemplary examples of storytelling.

"I get very scared," Brie shared with SiriusXM. "So what we like to do is Dave will watch every horror movie and he loves them, and especially lately, as he was writing this one, and he'll weed out the ones for me. He'll be like, 'These are the cream of the crop horror movies. Let's go see Midsommar, It Follows.' I'm like, 'I don't want to get scared for nothing. Find me the best of the best.'"

