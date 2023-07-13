The Retirement Plan Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is an Aging Assassin in New Movie

One Media has released a red-band trailer for The Retirement Plan, a new action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as an aging hitman. As the latest companion to Cage's recent, wild swings like Pig and The Unbearable Lightness of Massive Talent, sees Cage heading up a talented cast and playing a retired assassin who is drawn back into the game by his daughter, who has found herself caught up with some very dangerous people. It's worth watching the trailer -- arguably the whole movie -- just on the strength of the brilliant tagline "who does he have to kill to get some peace and quiet?".

The Retirement Plan, which also stars Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, and Ernie Hudson, is directed by Tim Brown. It was made in partnership with Falling Forward and Productivity Media. It's coming to theaters on August 25.

"I am thrilled to be working with Falling Forward and Productivity Media on the theatrical release of this film," said director Tim Brown (via Deadline). "I'm super grateful to Nic and the rest of the cast, and being able to watch this film in theaters is a childhood dream come true."

You can see the trailer below.

"This film is destined to be another classic Nic Cage action-comedy," added Scott Kennedy, President of Falling Forward Films. "We are big supporters of the theatrical experience and there is nothing better than to have the audience experience the laughter and the thrills of The Retirement Plan on the big screen."

Here's the film's synopsis:

In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), a retired beach bum. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant (Ron Perlman). The bad guys get more than they bargained for because Matt is not the wacky character he appears to be.