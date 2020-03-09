The Rock And Emily Blunt Troll Each Other With Hilarious Jungle Cruise Posters

Fresh off the reveal that the new trailer for the film will arrive tomorrow, star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a hilarious way to promote the new batch of footage. Johnson posted a pair of “posters” for the movie, one he claims to have designed and another that he says was created by his co-star Emily Blunt. The two posters hilariously take the spotlight from each other with Johnson writing: “As the ol’ Hank Williams Sr classic, “You Win Again” plays… I tried to one up my costar with my version of our @JungleCruise poster.. til she came over the top with a monster dunk. Actual poster (and new trailer) drops tomorrow. #shewinsagain”

As the ol’ Hank Williams Sr classic, “You Win Again” plays…

I tried to one up my costar with my version of our @JungleCruise poster.. til she came over the top with a monster dunk.

Actual poster (and new trailer) drops tomorrow. #shewinsagain #junglecruise 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆 pic.twitter.com/33ZY83ILMX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride (hopefully without the sinking), Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

The Jungle Cruise ride has been open in Disneyland since the park initially launched and has remained largely unchanged. The experience takes you on a boat ride through a jungle populated by a number of animatronic animals, with the cruise director pointing out the local wildlife with a speech using a number of turns of phrase and puns.

“In 1955, Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise ride, and how about this? Walt Disney himself was the very first Skipper for the very first Jungle Cruise ride,” Johnson previously said. “It is with great honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story. Walt, this one is for you buddy. And world, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.”

Jungle Cruise will sail into theaters on July 24.