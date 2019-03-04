The Rock is Buying His Father a Brand New House

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is always posting life updates on his Instagram, but earlier this week he shared an extra special message about his father. The actor has decided to buy his dad a new house, and he was eager to share the news.

“I just got off the phone with my dad and, uh, man it was a great call,” Johnson says in the video post. “I just had to share this with you guys really quickly, so about two/three weeks ago, I called my dad and said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at,’ I said, ‘But I wanna do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, uh, wherever you wanna live.’”

Johnson’s dad was clearly surprised by the generous offer.

“He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless, so he just called me now, it’s a big weekend, he’s gonna go look at properties. He’s a Florida boy, so he’s gonna go up to North Florida and look, and he goes, ‘I’m so excited! I’m also so nervous.’ My dad’s an old school tough guy. I said, ‘What the hell you nervous about?,’ and he said, ‘No one every told me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it’s you, my son, I’m so proud of you and I love you so much,’ and I never heard my dad talk like that.”

Johnson was clearly touched by his dad’s appreciation.

“It felt good to me, and it felt good to my heart,” he added. “Love you, too, Pop.”

In the video and in the post’s caption, The Rock also talks about how his dad raised him with “tough physical love.”

“I hated it then as a little boy, but grateful for it today as a man. It’s shaped my DNA and helped inform how I raise my own babies (minus the ass kickings;) but always instilling the value of hard work and discipline,” Johnson wrote.

It’s no surprise to learn The Rock can afford to buy his dad a house considering how hard he works. The actor recently completed filming the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He is also preparing to film the new untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

You can also catch him in theaters now in Fighting with My Family, the new biopic about WWE wrestler, Paige, and her family. Johnson produced the film and has a small part playing himself.

Fighting with My Family is now playing in select theaters. Hobbs & Shaw will finally be released on August 2nd.