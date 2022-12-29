The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee

The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee," The Rock wrote on Twitter. "As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you 🙏🏾❤️. Stan would've been 100 today 🕊️."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

