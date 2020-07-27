The Rock Reveals He Almost Played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

✖

The Rock revealed that he almost played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Yes, this is actually true, Dwayne The Rock Johnson was Tim Burton’s second choice for the iconic character. The WWE legend posted some thoughts about it on Instagram this weekend and fans who were unaware couldn’t believe it. Now, Johnson uses the Willy Wonka bit as part of his charitable efforts and surprises for fans and loved ones. It would have been all-too-surreal to see that large man in the suit and top hat, but strange things happen every day in 2020. The Rock thanked Burton for the consideration but admitted that he would have a long way to go with respect to his Hollywood journey before that kind of part would be in his wheelhouse.

“’So shines a good deed, in a weary world’ This morning I introduced our babies to one of my all time fav films - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That’ll be my next project. Some cool history - back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“I remember thinking “HOLY SHIT, IM IN” But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off.

The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world. The rest was history. And down the road I went.”

“The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I’m sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store. I’ll always raise a glass 🥃 to the dreams that don’t come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka”

Could you imagine The Rock as Willy Wonka? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.