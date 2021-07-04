The Shining Fans Pay Tribute to 100th Anniversary of Iconic Movie Moment

Though Stephen King's novel The Shining and Stanley Kubrick's movie are far from being 100 years old (the book is 44 years old as of 2021 and the film is 41) there's one key moment from the movie that is celebrating its centennial. As fans of the movie may recall, the film concludes on the ambiguous close-up on a ghostly photo hanging in The Overlook Hotel, one that features Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance very much a part of the festivities of the hotel. Captioned at the bottom of the image however is the line: "Overlook Hotel, July 4th Ball, July 4th, 1921." Meaning today is 100 years since that event took place.

Not that fans of Kubrick's movie need a reason to celebrate his classic horror movie, but today's date seems like the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to one of the most haunting moments in the entire film. Many viewers have only realized now that the shot at the end of the movie does take place on the day that America celebrates its founding, making today even more special for those eager to watch a less-traditional movie for the Fourth of July. We've collected some of the best tweets about it below.

The Shining is streaming on HBO Max.