The Snow White Live-Action Movie Is Coming Home In a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

To put it mildly, the live-action Snow White movie had its critics, but we have no doubt that Disney fans will be ready when the remake arrives at home on June 24. If you are one of those fans, you’ll be happy to know that the film is available for pre-order now in a standard 4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook version for collectors here on Amazon and here at Walmart (standard Blu-ray and DVD editions are also available). As has been the case with recent Disney Blu-ray releases, Snow White will include a Dolby Atmos track. Additionally, there will be a special sing-along option in the special features, which are outlined below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Deleted Scenes: Anguish and Opportunity Danger in the Woods Hunt for Snow White

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making SNOW WHITE – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of SNOW WHITE, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.

Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making SNOW WHITE.

Optional English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles

Synopsis: “Disney’s “Snow White” is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White (Rachel Zegler) journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.”

Keep in mind that Disney will be taking another crack at this live-action thing when the remake of Lilo & Stitch drops on May 23rd. The buzz around this film appears to be very positive, so prepare yourself for some summer fun at the theater.