Disney’s New Lilo & Stitch Is Succeeding Where Other Live-Action Remakes Failed

Disney has spent a lot of time and money remaking their classic animated catalogue into live-action adventures for a new generation. The results have been mixed, to say the least. Films like The Lion King, Jungle Book, and Aladdin found major success in spite of their hefty price tags, but several of these efforts haven’t been so lucky. What most of them have in common, though, is that they cost a pretty ridiculous amount of money.

Several of these films have cost more than $200 million to produce and only a few of those have turned a real profit for the House of Mouse. The Robert Zemeckis-directed Pinocchio remake cost Disney $160 million and it debuted exclusively on Disney+, where it didn’t make a dime. The upcoming Snow White movie, which is poised to be a total disaster at the box office, reportedly cost more than $270 million (the most expensive of these films to-date).

Disney’s live-action adaptations are seemingly costing the company more and more, and the criticism of just how bland these films look continues to increase. Somehow, this summer’s Lilo & Stitch is bucking both of those negative trends and should ride the waves of good decisions to real success.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp, who made the incredibly low budget Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, was able to keep Lilo & Stitch at a level of affordability that these other live-action remakes couldn’t even dream of. The movie lacks any massive stars (Zach Galifianakis is the biggest name on the call sheet) and filmed real people at real locations. There are CG effects for Stitch and the other aliens, but Camp found a clever work-around that sees Pleakley and Jumba disguise themselves as human for a good chunk of the film.

By keeping the focus on the people and locale that made the animated Lilo & Stitch so popular, this new remake was able to keep the production cost from inflating, all-but guaranteeing a big victory at the box office. Lilo & Stitch reportedly cost around $60 million to produce; three-to-four times less than Disney’s other live-action efforts in recent years. Given the global popularity of Stitch alone, the studio is going to have absolutely no trouble turning a profit.

On top of that, Camp and the rest of the Lilo & Stitch team clearly made a point to just keep things simple, and that could pay dividends both critically and commercially. They didn’t attempt to reinvent the wheel with this property. Instead, at least according to what we’ve seen from the trailer, they just found ways to make the animated movie come alive in a new format. Just look at the aliens in the trailer and you’ll understand what we’re talking about. The previous designs were already great, so this team used what had worked and simply brought them to life accordingly. What’s the use in trying to set yourself apart when you already know what people want to see?

There’s still an argument to be made against these live-action remakes, and it’s a completely valid one. We don’t need any of these movies. The animated films are great as they are, does bringing them to “life” enhance them in any way? The answer in every case is “no,” especially when the animated films were so good to begin with.

But this is the trend that studios have decided to follow for the time being, so these live-action remakes are inevitable. If that’s going to be the case, Lilo & Stitch needs to be the blueprint for how they’re done moving forward. Lower the budgets, stop focusing on star power, and stop trying to re-create real life on a computer.

A movie that costs $60 million to produce and makes $400 million at the box office is a more profitable endeavor than a $200 million movie that might hit the $1 billion mark. The sooner Disney and the other studios return to that way of thinking, the better off we’ll all be.