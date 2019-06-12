The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge Is a “Love Letter” to Late Creator

While there have been plenty of movies based on SpongeBob SquarePants, the next film in the franchise will not only show the character’s “origin story” but it will also be the first adventure rendered in 3D instead of the traditional animation style. New details about the film indicate that it will be a tribute to show’s late creator.

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge is described by the Hollywood Reporter as a “love letter to SpongeBob’s beloved creator Steven Hillenburg (who passed away last November), the fans, and the residents of Bikini Bottom.”

The film is being directed by Tim Hill, a long-time writer on the Nickelodeon series, and he’ll be joined by voice actors Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, and Lori Alan reprising their roles for the film.

New cast members include Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts in undisclosed roles. Hans Zimmer will score the film, while pop singer Cyndi Lauper will team with her co-writer Rob Hyman for more original music.

Next year is shaping up to be a huge year for SpongeBob, as the character is also receiving a spinoff series set to premiere on Nickelodeon called Kamp Koral. That show will focus on a 10-year-old SpongeBob as he spends his summer at the titular summer camp.

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the greenlight for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s EVP Animation Production and Development.

After over a decade on the small screen and two other big screen adventures, it looks like SpongeBob is more popular than ever. The character has become a fixture on the Internet’s meme culture as a lot of the kids who grew up on the series are now picking some of its best moments for humor.

Then there was the tribute to the classic song “Sweet Victory” during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl performance. SpongeBob Squarepants is still on top of the world.

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge is currently set to premiere in theaters in May 2020.