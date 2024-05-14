The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Surfaces on 4K for 20th Anniversary
Are you ready, kids? The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 20th anniversary 4K set is out this summer.
It's The Best Day Ever! The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie — the absorbent and yellow and porous sponge's first feature-length film — is getting the 4K UHD treatment for its 20th anniversary. Paramount Home Media Distribution will release the SpongeBob Movie as a limited-edition 4K steelbook set on July 16, which comes complete with special features taking a deep dive into the making of the animated movie that surfaced in theaters in November 2004. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 20th anniversary steelbook will feature a newly remastered 4K UHD disc and a Blu-ray disc, a digital copy, and 60-plus minutes of extras, including "The Absorbing Tale Behind The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." The 18-minute retrospective and making-of features interviews with SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg and cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpuss (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Jeffrey Tambor (King Neptune), Alec Baldwin (Dennis), and Scarlett Johansson (Princess Mindy).
Directed and co-written by Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Movie sees trouble bubble up in Bikini Bottom when Plankton (Lawrence) pulls off "Plan Z": an evil plot to frame Krusty Krab owner Mr. Krabs (Brown), who is accused of stealing King Neptune's (Tambor) crown. Along with his best friend Patrick (Fagerbakke) and Neptune's daughter, mermaid Princess Mindy (Johansson), SpongeBob sets out to treacherous Shell City to reclaim Neptune's crown and save Mr. Krabs while evading Dennis the Hitman (Baldwin) and meeting David Hasselhoff (as himself) in live-action.
Special features:
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is available to own for the first time on 4K UHD on July 16. Nickelodeon's beloved SpongeBob SquarePants TV series — also celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this year — is available to stream on Paramount+, which you can try for free here.
