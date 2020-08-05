The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba May Have Just Hinted At His Character

✖

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba may have just dropped a big hint about which DC Comics character he will be playing in James Gunn's reboot. Today is James Gunn's birthday, and the extensive cast of The Suicide Squad all got together (while apart) to make a video tribute to Gunn. In the video, cast members like Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), John Cena (Peacemaker), and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) all had nice Easter egg-references to their characters into the video. Idris Elba's The Suicide Squad character has been a big secret, but this video may confirm fan speculation that Idris Elba is DC's Bronze Tiger.

Idris Elba's section of the video sounds like t was put through a slow-motion effect - one that sounds distinctly like a roar of some kind. It could be a definite signal to savvy DC fans that he's bringing The Tiger's roar (and furious fists) to the DC movie universe. That rumor has been circulating since last year when industry insiders began stating that Elba was playing Bronze Tiger in the film. This was after initial confusion that Elba was in fact replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the film.

Bronze Tiger (aka Ben Turner) came from an upper-middle-class black neighborhood in Central City but had his life take a turn when he killed a burglar attacking his parents. The struggle to control his rage led Ben to study martial arts, and he eventually became a master fighter. While he started off on a noble mission to take down organizations like the League of Assassins, Ben was eventually brainwashed into becoming "Bronze Tiger," who became one of the most feared assassins in the world. Eventually, Ben is discovered to be the Bronze Tiger and is rescued by Amanda Waller and Rick Flag, who deprogrammed Ben and recruited him into the Suicide Squad. It's a role with enough dramatic weight for a leading man like Elba - and a character with enough DC Universe connections to make him a major franchise player.

Of course, the slow-motion effect could also be the point of Elba's clip. The actor is seen taking it real easy and looking a little dopey in his expression - like someone under the effect of some kind of drug. Not sure what that character reference would be, but Gunn always loves surprising fans by pulling out obscure characters and making them shine.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.