New Suicide Squad 2 Rumors Might Reveal Idris Elba’s Character

Idris Elba’s role in The Suicide Squad might be known after all. According to a new report from Forbes‘ Mark Hughes, Elba could up playing Bronze Tiger in the James Gunn-helmed film. It’s the second role the Thor: Ragnarok star has been up to play, after initially joining the production to replace Will Smith as Deadshot.

Should the report prove accurate, it’d be the second time Bronze Tiger/Ben Turner has appeared in live action. Spawn alum Michael Jai White currently plays the character on The CW’s Arrowverse, primarily on Arrow.

While some involved with the studio have explained The Suicide Squad as a reboot, Gunn himself wouldn’t say whether it was a reboot or sequel. “You know, these terms are all so narrow. There are so many terms,” he said before adding, “It is what it is. You’ll see in two years when it comes out.”

Casting has been moving right along for the property, with Gunn casting long-time collaborator David Dastmalchian boarding the film as Polka-Dot Man, in addition to Jai Courtney and Viola Davis both reportedly joining the project to reprise their roles from the first film. When we spoke with Gunn’s brother Sean — who has appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy films — earlier this year, he wasn’t sure whether he’d end up appearing in the movie.

“You know, I have no idea,” Gunn admits. “I’m always willing to do anything he [James] needs me to do. I’m also very, very respectful of the creative process from the point of view of the people who are writing and coming up with the story. I’ve been in the business long enough to know that story is king.”

The Suicide Squad is due out August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.