The Suicide Squad Star Teases Captain Boomerang's "Sh-tbag" Impact on the Sequel

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters next year, and while the movie will feature a bunch of new characters, it will also see the return of Suicide Squad's Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. In a recent interview with Collider, Courtney talked about returning to play the character and what his impact will be on the new movie.

"I think it would’ve been a shame to run away from that side of Boomerang… [Joel Kinnaman] got to have a bit more fun with Flagg this time around. He’s delivery on stuff shifts up a bit and it’s fun to see him doing that and certainly fresh for him. Boomerang’s the same sh*tbag liability we came to learn about in the first one. He’s out there causing trouble as you would expect," Courtney shared.

He added of the new movie, "It’s a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny."

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie previously shared. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

In addition to the returning cast members, The Suicide Squad is set to feature Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.