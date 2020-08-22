The Suicide Squad Special Look Released at DC FanDome

✖

Don't get attached, because the first look at The Suicide Squad has officially arrived. During the film's panel on Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention, Warner Bros. revealed the first officially-released footage for the upcoming blockbuster, after director James Gunn teased that a big reveal would be coming to the event. The teaser, which you can check out below, showcases a slew of behind-the-scenes footage from the film, as well as interviews with the film's ensemble cast. It's safe to say that this footage conveys the unique tone that fans can expect from James Gunn's film, and how it will exist alongside David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad.

When @JamesGunn says, “It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made,” he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1uV9Ve4oeX — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in the film, and fans have hoped to get a bit more detail on their roles at Fandome, where much of the film's cast appeared alongside Gunn.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

