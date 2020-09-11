The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases New Q&A at DC FanDome Part Two

✖

DC FanDome took place in August and was an extreme success. Fans got a glimpse at many of the upcoming films, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The event was so big, they ended up having to split it into two parts, with tomorrow (September 12th) providing more information on DC shows. However, fans will also get the chance to revisit some of the panels from day one, and even see some new content. According to Gunn and the official Twitter account for The Suicide Squad, that includes a brand new Q&A about the upcoming movie.

“#TheSuicideSquad is back at #DCFanDome: Explore the MultiVerse this Saturday! Tune in to watch our Hall of Heroes panel, see our never-before-seen fan Q&As and join @margotrobbie & @jaicourtney in ‘DC Down Under,’” @SuicideSquadWB wrote. “Missed our panel last time? You can watch it again Saturday, along with my & the cast Q&A’s and more! Come check it out,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the posts below:

Missed our panel last time? You can watch it again Saturday, along with my & the cast Q&A’s and more! Come check it out! #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome https://t.co/4yHFX3K4aC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 10, 2020

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) previously said of the film. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.