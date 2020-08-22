The Suicide Squad: John Cena's Role Revealed

✖

The hype for The Suicide Squad is only continuing to grow, especially after the film's cast and crew appeared at Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention. The event answered some long-running questions surrounding the film -- including who some of its massive ensemble cast will be playing. Among these was the reveal of John Cena's character, and it's one that you'll have to see to believe. During the panel, it was confirmed that Cena will be portraying Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker first made his debut in Charlton Comics' Fightin' 5 #40, and eventually made his DC Comics debut in a four-issue miniseries in 1988. The character - whose real name is Christopher Smith - is a devout pacifist diplomat, who uses his superheroic abilities to advance his cause. Peacemaker later learned that his ideology was the result of his dark family history, as he was ashamed of his father being a Nazi death camp leader. Peacemaker has appeared across comics in the years since, most recently in the Doomsday Clock maxiseries.

Almost since his casting was first announced, fans have speculated that Cena will be portraying Peacemaker in the film. Cena even responded to the rumors during a television appearance earlier this year, joking to not believe everything you hear on the Internet.

“I do believe the Internet has also pronounced me dead on seven or eight occasions,” Cena said at the time. “Not everything you see is true.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Michael Rooker and Idris Elba have all been cast in the film.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

