John Cena Reacts to Being Asked if He’s Playing Peacemaker in Suicide Squad

We’re going to be seeing a lot of exciting comic book movies over the next couple of years from both DC and Marvel, and both franchises will see films from director James Gunn. Gunn is currently on hiatus from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in order to make The Suicide Squad with a star-studded cast for Warner Bros. While the vast list of actors has been released, some of the big roles have yet to be announced. As of now, there’s no official word on who John Cena is playing, but there has been lots of speculation that he’ll be Peacemaker. The character was originally seen in the comics as Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat who became a hero in order to use non-lethal force against warlords and dictators to further his cause of peace. Yesterday, Cena paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was asked if he’s playing the role.

“You’re playing Peacemaker, the character?,” Kimmel asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t confirm or deny anything about Suicide Squad,” Cena replied. “I can tell you I’m right in the middle of filming it,” he added with a hilariously nervous expression. “The DC people are always watching.”

“The Internet seems to think you’re playing Peacemaker,” Kimmel added.

“I do believe the Internet has also pronounced me dead on seven or eight occasions,” Cena pointed out. “Not everything you see is true.”

James Gunn previously shared a new look of his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.