The Suicide Squad: Michael Rooker's Role Revealed

Fans got the first official details surrounding The Suicide Squad on Saturday, when the cast and crew of the upcoming DC film made an appearance at the DC FanDome virtual convention. The panel provided fans with a lot more insight into what James Gunn's film will bring, including exactly who some of the film's ensemble cast will be playing. This includes Michael Rooker, a longtime collaborator with Gunn who stole the show as Yondu in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. During the FanDome panel, it was confirmed that Rooker will be playing the DC Comics villain Savant in The Suicide Squad.

Created by Gail Simone and Ed Benes, Savant first made his debut in 2003's Birds of Prey #56. Savant - a.k.a. Brian Durlin - was established as the air to prestigious fortune, who had moved to Gotham City to try to be a vigilante. Savant then pivoted to forming a blackmailing business, which he did with his partner, a former KGB agent named Creote. Savant crossed paths with the Birds of Prey multiple times, but his non-linear memory caused him to be forgetful, and caused problems throughout the years. Savant was then reintroduced in the New 52 continuity in two issues of Suicide Squad, in which Amanda Waller tasked the team with finding Harley Quinn.

This news of Rooker playing Savant will surely surprise fans, as many had speculated, based on earlier set photos, that Pete Davidson would actually be portraying the character in The Suicide Squad. It also goes against what some had assumed Rooker's role would be, with some initially believing that he was going to play King Shark. (King Shark will be appearing in the film, voiced by fellow Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Steve Agee.)

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, and Idris Elba have all been cast in the film.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in August of 2021.

