Michael Rooker Denies Suicide Squad King Shark Rumors

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has turned into one of the hottest properties on DC’s movie slate, and fans are looking for any clue as to which characters will make the cut for the roster and who will play them. So far the film has an impressive start, bringing in a mix of characters from the last film and new blood. One of the rumored characters to make the cut in the new film is King Shark, and a recent report indicated that Michael Rooker was in talks to play the character. If you loved that idea then Rooker has some bad news for you, as he completely shut it down.

Rooker took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the story saying he was in talks to play King Shark in the film and added the caption “DA………..NOT!!!” He followed that up with another comment, reiterating that he isn’t going to play the role, saying “This is not true news… I am not cast in this movie…….”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be added later on, but it appears that right now he’s not going to play King Shark. The connection makes sense though, as Rooker played Yondu in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, both directed by James Gunn. With Gunn over at DC for this project, some members of the Gunn movie family could very well make an appearance, and many would love to see Rooker be one of those included.

View this post on Instagram DA………..NOT!!! A post shared by Michael Rooker (@michael_rooker) on May 10, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but the good news is that Gunn will be returning to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so we will get to see him back in that fan favorite world.

As for The Suicide Squad, Not much else is known at the moment other than that stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney are returning. Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the original, will not be returning for the sequel, though that is simply due to scheduling conflicts. Idris Elba is also joining the cast, and there are several new characters in the mix as well.

John Cena has even been rumored to play one of those characters, though that hasn’t been confirmed. The most recent development is a report that Benicio del Toro is in talks to play the villain of the movie, playing a character known as The Mayor. That isn’t confirmed either, but hopefully, we get a few more confirmations soon.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!