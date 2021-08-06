The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says Film Is Finished, Praises WB for Not Interfering

✖

DC fans have quite a lot of exciting things to look forward to this year, including the long-awaited debut of The Suicide Squad. The live-action film will bring audiences James Gunn's take on the iconic team of antiheroes and villains, and the brief glimpses we've gotten of the film thus far have definitely resonated with fans. According to a new tweet from Gunn, the film is officially one step closer to reaching audiences -- and with his full vision for the project intact. On Thursday, Gunn tweeted that The Suicide Squad "is fully finished", before going on to praise Warner Bros. for being "creatively amazing" and "never once even slightly" interfering with the project.

#TheSuicideSquad is fully finished and cut and I made every single choice and they never once even slightly interfered. They gave very few notes - they were usually good and minor and I took them if I wanted to and didn't if I didn't want to. Warners was creatively amazing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will follow a ragtag roster of antiheroes and supervillains from the DC canon, and will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.