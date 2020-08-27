The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Jokes About Marvel's Eternals Title Change

✖

The world of comic book movies has been in an interesting state of flux amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular essentially screeching to a halt after the delay of Black Widow. The biggest update as of late has surrounded the upcoming The Eternals movie, with Marvel confirming on Thursday that the film will now be titled Marvel's Eternals. While the reason behind this change is still unclear, the film shortening its title has become a bit of a meme on the Internet, and even Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is weighing in. On Thursday, Gunn jokingly tweeted that Marvel Studios gave him the "The" from Eternals' title so he could use it in The Suicide Squad.

My friends at @MarvelStudios did me the favor and gave me the "The." Thanks, guys! 🙏 https://t.co/gUds8nspmI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2020

While it's obviously nothing more than just a coincidence, the idea of The Suicide Squad being "given" the "The" from Eternals is pretty amusing. If anything, The Suicide Squad has had a pretty good reason for using that article, as a way to differentiate itself from its predecessor, 2016's Suicide Squad.

"It's called The Suicide Squad,' Shazam! producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com. "It's not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it's called The Suicide Squad."

The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Eternals will star Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight.

