Marvel's Eternals Gets Official Title Change

Marvel's Eternals has officially received its title. The film was previously being called The Eternals but is now dropping "The" from its title, a point of questions for many as promotion of the film has been unclear, and it is officially dubbed Eternals. There is no subtitle or additional news about the film yet. However, with the title change being officially revealed by the studio as it also moved some release dates, both Black Widow and Eternals held their respective November and February dates. With these release dates in place, promotional material like photos and trailers for Eternals should be dropping any day now if the studio plans to keep them.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals features an entirely new team of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose history spans more than centuries, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the immortal beings out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

The Eternals cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

