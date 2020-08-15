The Suicide Squad Releases Preview of DC FanDome Panel, James Gunn Teases Big Reveal

✖

DC FanDome is happening next week and there's a bunch of stuff look forward to. The schedule was just released and many of the exciting new DC movies are going to be showcased, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie is expected to have its first look at DC FanDome, and Gunn recently teased fans with the new logo. Earlier today, Gunn shared a teaser for the movie's upcoming virtual event, and it included a whole lot of laughs from the film's epic cast.

"In just one week join me & the cast of #TheSuicideSquad at #DCFanDome for a sneak preview of our film & to see who's who! Hope to see you there! Add us now to your schedule at DCFanDome.com," Gunn wrote. You can check out the video below:

In just one week join me & the cast of #TheSuicideSquad at #DCFanDome for a sneak preview of our film & to see who's who! Hope to see you there! Add us now to your schedule at https://t.co/ioRsgenRvP pic.twitter.com/RxdAp2u7CJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2020

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. In addition to The Suicide Squad, The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. The schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

DC FanDome is taking place all day on August 22nd. The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

