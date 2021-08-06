The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Asks Fans to Be Patient for Trailer Release

✖

Out of all of the upcoming projects on DC Films' slate, fans are especially looking forward to the debut of The Suicide Squad. The new film, which will bring James Gunn's take on the iconic team of antiheroes, made a splash when it debuted its roster of characters and behind-the-scenes footage at DC FanDome last August. Since then, official updates surrounding the project have been relatively scarce, even as the film's hybrid release in theaters and on HBO Max draws closer. Gunn recently took to social media to address fans' questions regarding the release of a trailer or teaser for The Suicide Squad, and promised that it "all [will] be with you in due time."

I know, I know. You want the trailer. Or the teaser. Or more news. Or who the baddie is (they ALL are the baddies but also...) Anyway this will all be with you in due time, I’m working on cool stuff for you, but please be patient! 🙏 https://t.co/5LdiviegQU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2021

While the first trailer for The Suicide Squad might have come out by now in a normal theatrical landscape, the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed things, as studios need to find new ways to showcase their films to audiences who largely aren't going out to a movie theater. With that in mind, plus the unprecedented nature of the HBO Max deal, it's easy to see why the trailer and other promotional material might be arriving a little bit later than fans might be expecting. (Plus, Gunn is currently working on a Peacemaker spinoff TV series for HBO Max in the meantime.)

The Suicide Squad will follow a ragtag roster of antiheroes and supervillains from the DC canon, and will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

What do you think of Gunn's latest update on the release of The Suicide Squad's trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.