The Suicide Squad: New Footage Revealed in HBO Max Trailer

✖

The entire Warner Bros. 2021 film slate is premiering on HBO Max the same day the films arrive in theaters, and that includes DC's highly-anticipated Suicide Squad follow-up film. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad promises to be a wild and gruesome adventure with some of the most ridiculous characters in DC lore, and fans can't wait to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy director has up his sleeve. While the film doesn't arrive until August, a new trailer for the 2021 slate released by HBO Max offers a bit of new footage from Gunn's upcoming project.

There is a little bit of footage of The Suicide Squad at the beginning of the trailer, which was released Wednesday morning. Michael Rooker's character can be heard talking about the reputation of the Suicide Squad team, as Harley Quinn and Rick Flagg appear on the screen.

Later on in the trailer, John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport are in an argument, in which Bloodsport tells his teammate, "No one likes a show-off." We get a great glimpse into Peacemaker as he responds with, "Unless what they're showing off is dope as f-." The trailer cuts away before Cena can finish delivering the F-bomb, but you can bet it'll be in the final version of the movie.

While Gunn's movie will be somewhat of a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, actor Joel Kinnaman has argued that the new film is more of a reboot than a direct follow-up.

“With James Gunn, it’s a whole new universe. It’s a completely different thing,” Kinnaman told The Playlist in a recent interview. “We kinda all just started with a blank slate... It doesn’t feel like we’re doing a sequel in any way. It’s a strange kinda middle ground of a reboot. Something in between there.”

“I don’t think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision,” the actor continued. “He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it’s definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that’s ever been made. And it’s heavily R-rated and super silly. It’s really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it’s super violent and then it’s really silly again… Every character is just so ridiculous.”

Are you looking forward to seeing The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max later this year? Let us know in the comments!