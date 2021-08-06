HBO Max Releases Trailer for Warner Bros. 2021 Movie Slate

✖

As most everyone knows by now, all of the Warner Bros. 2021 feature films are going to be getting two simultaneous releases on the day of their premieres. The movies will be released in whatever theaters are open — a number that will hopefully grow as the year goes on — on the day of their debut, as well as on the HBO Max streaming service, where they will remain for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. In order to flex this release strategy, HBO Max released a brand new mega-trailer to show off all of the upcoming films.

On Wednesday morning, HBO Max released a trailer for the entire 2021 Warner Bros. film slate, which includes movies such as The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, Judas and the Black Messiah, In the Heights, Dune, and many others. You can check out the trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Some of the footage in this big trailer had already been seen before, thanks to the individual trailers from some of these films. For example, that shot of King Kong catching Godzilla's atomic breath and hurling it back at him was seen by millions over the weekend, as the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer broke records for Warner Bros.

Then again, there was plenty of new footage in the HBO Max trailer as well, at least for a couple of films. The Suicide Squad had some new scenes littered throughout the advertisement, including an exchange between John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport that teases the film's R-rating. There is also some new footage from the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat adaptation.

There have been plenty of debates about how the move by Warner Bros. to give its films same-day releases on HBO Max will affect movie theaters around the country, but there's no denying how big this plan will be for the WarnerMedia streaming service. Having the ability to see Matrix 4 or Space Jam: A New Legacy the same day they're released in theaters will certainly draw a lot of movie fans to HBO Max.

What did you think of the new HBO Max movie slate trailer? Which 2021 release are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!