The Suicide Squad Star Calls the Film "Absolutely Ridiculous", But "Really Moving"

Later this year, DC fans will be treated to the long-awaited debut of The Suicide Squad, when the film is unveiled both in theaters and on HBO Max in August. Just based off of the teasers and reveals that fans have already gotten to see, they know that the film will be balancing an eclectic roster of DC Comics characters and themes -- and according to one of the film's stars, it will all culminate in a pretty powerful way. In a recent interview with CBR, Rick Flagg actor Joel Kinnaman teased his own personal excitement for the film, and that it will balance being "absolutely ridiculous" with being "really moving."

"I mean, I can't wait to see it," Kinnaman revealed. "When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It's just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it's really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It's... yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it's gonna be a very, very appreciated film."

The Suicide Squad will follow a ragtag roster of antiheroes and supervillains from the DC canon, and will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh,” Kinnaman said in an interview late last year. “James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh-t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f-cking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.