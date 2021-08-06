The Suicide Squad Will Officially Release on HBO Max and in Theaters

✖

Huge news came from Warner Bros. today as it was announced that every movie slated for 2021 will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max, following in the footsteps of Wonder Woman 1984. There are some huge movies on Warner Bros.'s 2021 slate, including Dune, Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Mortal Kombat, and much more. One of the biggest movies on the list is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the highly-anticipated revamp of 2016's Suicide Squad.

Warner Bros. claims that this arrangement will not be permanent and only extends to 2021 films due to the ongoing pandemic. For now, there are no plans to release their slate of 2022 films on HBO Max.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

Stay tuned as we wait on reactions from Gunn and other folks involved with The Suicide Squad, which is also getting a television spin-off, Peacemaker, on HBO Max. In fact, Gunn is currently in Canada for the show's production.

The Suicide Squad will now hit theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.