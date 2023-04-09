The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Record-Breaking Global Box Office Opening Weekend Total Revealed

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may be getting mixed reactions from critics with a middling 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that's not stopping the film from absolutely crushing it at the box office. The movie already broke a massive record by earning the biggest opening weekend for an animated film globally, beating out Frozen 2. Now, the movie's official total has finally been revealed. According to Deadline, The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $377.5 million worldwide this weekend with an estimated $172.8 million coming from the international box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also marks the biggest opening for Illumination, which has officially crossed $5 billion at the international box office across 13 films, and $8.45 billion worldwide. The studio's previous successes include Minions and Despicable Me 3. The milestones for The Super Mario Bros. Movie continue as it also became the biggest video game opening of all time, beating out Warcraft's $210 million. It's also number four as the biggest Universal day and date global opening of all-time behind The Fate and the Furious at $543 million, Jurassic World at $525 million, and Furious 7 at $398 million. Overseas, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also had the biggest opening weekend of the year so far, beating out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's $117.1 million.

What Did ComicBook.Com Rate The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave The Super Mario Bros. Movie a 2 out of 5. While the visual delights of the film were well-received by Cavanaugh, he did question whether all the easter eggs distracted the filmmakers from making a complete film. The review stated that "passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love" in the film and "younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences," but the viewing experience for average moviegoers will "feel similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game." Check out the full review here.

Who Stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.