The Toxic Avenger: Peter Dinklage Jokes “Write To Your Congressman” To Get Movie Released

Game of Thrones alum and Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage is currently busy promoting his new film, The Thicket, which is heading to theaters next week. During the actor’s press tour, he’s been fielding questions about another project, The Toxic Avenger. Last year, the long-awaited reboot had its festival premiere at Fantastic Fest, and the movie was met with praise, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, it’s been nearly a year since the movie premiered, and there’s still no word on a release date. Dinklage recently spoke with Collider and had a hilarious response when asked about the movie’s release date.

“My friend Macon Blair, the writer-director of Toxic Avenger also plays Malachai in The Thicket. I love working with that man, I would do every movie with him if I could. But fingers crossed, it’ll see cinemas soon,” Dinklage shared. “Write to your congressmen,” he joked. “I don’t know what you do in this situation.”

In another recent interview with ComicBook, Dinklage provided a disappointing update about The Toxic Avenger‘s release.

“No, I’m not a producer on it. I don’t know,” Dinklage replied when asked if he knew anything about The Toxic Avenger‘s release date. “I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket … He’s incredible. He’s one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

What Is The Toxic Avenger About?

The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger is based on the long-running franchise created by legendary schlock film studio Troma. You can read a description of the film below:

“While the original film (which premiered in 1984 — almost 40 years ago!) followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III (Mitch Cohen), who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair’s contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own. Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community.

Even as this story exists on its own terms, the spirit undoubtedly remains connected to the original. Troma fans old and new will be pleased to know that the film has been rated R for violence and gore — as per Troma tradition.”

“It’s not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking,” Dinklage previously told Empire. “Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste.”

Stay tuned for more updates about The Toxic Avenger. The Thicket hits theaters on September 6th,