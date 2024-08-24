The Toxic Avenger: Peter Dinklage Has Disappointing Update About Film’s Release

Last year, The Toxic Avenger reboot had its festival premiere at Fantastic Fest, and the movie was met with lots of praise. After its debut, the film ended up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score after 25 reviews. After years in development, the film finally found its star in Game of Thrones alum, Peter Dinklage. Unfortunately, it’s been nearly a year since the movie premiered, and there’s still no word on a release date. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Dinklage about his new western/thriller, The Thicket. During the interview, Dinklage provided a disappointing update about The Toxic Avenger‘s release.

“No, I’m not a producer on it. I don’t know,” Dinklage replied when asked if he knew anything about The Toxic Avenger‘s release date. “I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket … He’s incredible. He’s one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

You can watch our interview with Dinklage, which also includes his The Thicket co-star, Juliette Lewis, at the top of the page.

What Is The Toxic Avenger About?

The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger is based on the long-running franchise created by legendary schlock film studio Troma. You can read a description of the film below:

“While the original film (which premiered in 1984 — almost 40 years ago!) followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III (Mitch Cohen), who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair’s contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own. Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community.

Even as this story exists on its own terms, the spirit undoubtedly remains connected to the original. Troma fans old and new will be pleased to know that the film has been rated R for violence and gore — as per Troma tradition.”

“It’s not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking,” Dinklage previously told Empire. “Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste.”

Stay tuned for more updates about The Toxic Avenger. The Thicket hits theaters on September 6th,