The Toxic Avenger Reboot Gets Red-Band, Jaw-Ripping Teaser

The Toxic Avenger has become a notable and ridiculous part of the film canon — and now we have a look at the footage from its upcoming film reboot. On Friday, Legendary shared a brief teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger, following the film's premiere at Fantastic Fest last month. Although the new The Toxic Avenger does not currently have a wide release date, this new teaser does provide a pretty epic — and gnarly — look at the absurdity of the new film.

The Toxic Avenger will be written and directed by Macon Blair, who previously helmed I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. It will continue the franchise originally crafted by Lloyd Kaufman, who serves as a producer on the new film alongside fellow Troma co-founder Michael Herz.

Eyewitnesses share an exclusive first peek at The Toxic Avenger!!! @ToxicAvenger #TheToxicAvenger

Warning: Sensitive Content pic.twitter.com/xJmxIe6gmJ — Legendary (@Legendary) September 29, 2023

What Is The Toxic Avenger Reboot About?

The Toxic Avenger is set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power hungry employer refuses to pay for. After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him.

"I was approached to pitch my take. At first, I was hesitant but then I kept thinking about it and ended up suggesting a version of the character and the world to Legendary," Blair said in a 2022 interview with Bloody Flicks. "They wanted to hear more and we kind of developed it from there. The guiding principle was that the story could exist on its own terms but in spirit would feel connected to the original."

"I saw Toxie as an impressionable kid and it had quite an impact on me—the absurdity and gleeful bad taste of it," Blair said. "So, in one sense it's an exciting privilege to get to take a swing at a new version but it's also kind of daunting because there are different goals we're trying to hit simultaneously. Troma fans are passionate and dedicated and it's impossible to make a movie they feel like honors the original. I don't presume we're going to be able to please every single person, but the intention and the hope is that fans will feel like we've preserved some of that Kaufman vibe. But at the same time, we want to make a movie that will connect with contemporary audiences who may not have heard of Troma or Toxie, who are coming into it without that context, so it can't all be winks and nods and rehash of the original."

Who Stars in The Toxic Avenger Reboot?

The Toxic Avenger will star Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger, Jacob Tremblay as Wade, Taylour Paige as J.J. Doherty, Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger, Sarah Niles as Mayor Togar, Julia Davis as Kissy Sturnevan, Julian Kostov as Budd Berserk, Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger, David Yow as Guthrie Stockins, and Macon Blair as Dennis.

