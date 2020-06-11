The Walking Dead Star Expects to Film Rick Grimes Movie “At Some Point”

✖

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh plays coy about her involvement with the franchise's first feature film but expects shooting to get underway "at some point." Revealing what happened to Rick Grimes after he was shuttled away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in Andrew Lincoln's exit episode of The Walking Dead, the untitled film was first confirmed by Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple in November 2018. The first in a proposed trilogy co-written by Gimple and franchise creator Robert Kirkman, the project once eyed a 2019 production start as an AMC Studios original movie before a teaser trailer revealed the Walking Dead movie would release only in theaters via Universal Pictures.

"I may or may not be doing a Walking Dead film that Andy is involved in, playing Rick. Let's see what happens," McIntosh, who played Jadis-slash-Anne on the television series, said while virtually attending GalaxyCon Live. "We have to know what happens beyond the helicopter. So that might be something I've got to look forward to."

Asked by former Walking Dead actor Joshua Mikel if the movie might shoot stateside or abroad, McIntosh coyly admitted she "can't even say if I'm actually shooting it at all."

"Because I don't know, of course," McIntosh added. "That would be something that would be fun, if we were to be doing that at some point."

Gimple confirmed McIntosh's involvement in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked if her presence aboard the helicopter meant she was transitioning to the movie side of the franchise. The film's first teaser trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019 revealed Rick and Anne were transported to Philadelphia.

When providing an update this past December, McIntosh said she "can't talk about" the Walking Dead movie before confirming it's "still happening." In March, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Walking Dead Universe into various stages of delay, Gimple said he was "fine-tuning" the movie's script.

"We need to know what happened to Rick. There are a lot of other worlds going on," a tight-lipped McIntosh said during an October convention appearance. "There's three movies planned, and it would make sense that Jadis-slash-Anne-slash-whatever's next, would be in the first movie. It's gonna be a theatrical release, it's gonna be a big old doo-dah day, which is great."

It's currently unclear if the first movie will incorporate Rick's partner, Danai Gurira's Michonne, who exited the television series in the latter half of its tenth season after discovering clues Rick survived his apparent death in a bridge explosion years earlier. Gimple hinted Gurira could appear in her own spinoff before reuniting with Lincoln in the three Walking Dead movies.

