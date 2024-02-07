The Wizard of Oz 85th Anniversary Funko Pops Includes The Emerald City Pop Town

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz has been given the Funko Pop treatment in the past, but the originals are extremely pricey these days and the new models are a major upgrade. The collection celebrates the 85th anniversary of the film, and includes Dorothy with Toto, the Cowardly Lion (with a chance at a metallic Chase), the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Glinda the Good Witch, and the Wicked Witch. However, the The Wizard of Oz With Emerald City Pop Town is definitely the crown jewel of the collection.

Pre-orders for the new The Wizard of Oz Funko Pops can be found here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon now. Most of the wave is also available here at Hot Topic with a 30% discount today only. Exclusives in the wave include the following:

Is The Wizard of Oz Getting a Reboot?

It's been awhile since we heard anything on The Wizard of Oz reboot front,, but two new re-imaginings of the original film and the L. Frank Baum book upon which were said to be in the works from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Watchmen's Nicole Kassell. Barris' version of the classic story is said to be entirely separate from the New Line retelling from Kassell. That project was announced in 2021 with Kassell reportedly being chosen after an "extensive" search for a director and the studio ultimately being impressed with her work overseeing Watchmen where she served as an executive producer and director of three episodes.

"I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen," Kassell said at the time. "While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes — the quest for courage, love, wisdom, and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road."