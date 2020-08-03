Amy Adams Thriller The Woman in the Window Heading to Netflix After Theatrical Delay

✖

The film industry has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months, as the prospect of safely returning to a movie theater still remains in the air. An ever-growing number of blockbusters have been forced to delay their releases or postpone them indefinitely, while others are working out various deals with streaming services. According to a new report, the long-awaited thriller The Woman in the Window is the latest to join that latter category. A deal is reportedly in the works to move the film out of a theatrical release from 20th Century Studios and onto Netflix, where it would debut as a "global event film" on the streamer. It is unknown at this point when the film would actually debut.

The Woman in the Window follows Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

This comes after a slew of release woes that have plagued The Woman in the Window, which is the final movie from the now-defunct Fox 2000 production company. It was initially scheduled to debut on October 4th of last year, but was delayed months prior after Walt Disney Studios, which purchased 20th Century Fox in early 2019, wanted to "retool" the film. This retooling was due to a bad reception among early test audiences, who were reportedly confused by the film's third-act reveal and other psychologically-driven plot points.

“We’re dealing with a complex novel,” former Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler said at the time. “We tested the movie really early for that very reason. We wanted to make it better, and we’ve had Disney’s full support in doing that.”

The Woman in the Window was then scheduled to be released on May 15th of this year, but was subsequently delayed until later this year due to the pandemic.

The Woman in the Window also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, Jeanine Serralles, Mariah Bozeman, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Tracy Letts. It is directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Hanna), and is based on the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, a pen named used by controversial editor and author Daniel Malloy.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding The Woman in the Window? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.