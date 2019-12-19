The Woman In The Window Trailer Starring Amy Adams Released

One of the first projects that The Walt Disney Company inherited from its acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally seeing the light of day, and it’s a very un-Disney-like property. Director Joe Wright‘s new psychological thriller The Woman in the Window has released its first trailer, offering a first look at the long-gestating new film starring Amy Adams which is based on the best-selling novel by A. J. Finn. Watch the trailer in the player above and look for the film to be released in theaters on May 15, 2020.

The Woman in the Window is officially described as a “psychological suspense thriller,” which centers on “an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.” Check out the official poster for the film below!

Adams leads a cast that includes a stellar ensemble of actors, many of whom happen to have appeared/will appear in upcoming superhero/comic book movies. Adams (Man of Steel, Justice League) stars alongside Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight), Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Road to Perdition), and Julianne Moore (Kingsman: The Golden Circle). The Woman in the Window is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

The Woman in the Window has had a difficult journey on its way to the big screen. Originally slated for an October 4, 2019 release date, the film was delayed after disastrous test screenings left audiences confused about the film. Director Joe Wright shot five additional days for the film according to The Hollywood Reporter to help make the film make more sense for mainstream audiences at the behest of parent company Disney. As one might imagine, the experience wasn’t entirely rosey as screenwriter Tracy Letts revealed in an interview plainly saying “It kind of sucked.”

“There have been some rewrites and re-shoots that I didn’t have anything to do with. So we’ll see what happens,” he told The Playlist. “Like I say, I felt we made the movie we set out to make, so I’m a little confused by (the reshoots). But it’s a thriller and people have certain expectations about the way a thriller works. So I don’t know, I haven’t seen the redone version and we’ll see what it looks like.”

The Woman in the Window is scheduled for release on May 15, 2020. What do you think of the first trailer for the film? Sound off in the comments below!