They Cloned Tyrone Character Posters Released by Netflix

This conspiracy ain't a theory. Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone teams drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), hooker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris, The Marvels), and pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home), an unlikely trio thrust onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy after a series of eerie events. Netflix describes the pulpy and mind-bending mystery caper as an ode to the Blaxploitation films of the '70s, and the streamer has released a trio of trippy posters ahead of Tuesday's trailer. See them below.

"There's something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh," John Boyegatold EW about the offbeat sci-fi comedy premiering July 21st. "Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s---. It didn't matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I'm just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that."

Juel Taylor, who wrote Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy, makes his directorial debut to create what Boyega called "a new vibe entirely."

"I loved the concept," Boyega said. "I already had heard about Juel Taylor's mind from behind the scenes. There were rumors of this young director who had a new perspective on entertainment and a new perspective on storytelling." Boyega added Tyrone is "a new creative direction. There's been a lot of talk right now about big studio projects and wanting more nuanced stories, going back to those dramas and comedies that we miss, especially during the heyday of Black cinema. I think this is a cool representation of that, with really funny moments."

After teaming with the streamer for superhero movie Project Power and vampire action-comedy Day Shift, Foxx produces Tyrone alongside Mark R. Wright (Young.Wild.Free.), Kim Roth (Judas and the Black Messiah), Jack Murray (True Memoirs of an International Assassin), Dana Sano (Meet Cute), and Monte Lipman (Marlowe).

They Cloned Tyrone is streaming July 21st on Netflix.