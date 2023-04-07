They Cloned Tyrone: Jamie Foxx, John Boyega Netflix Movie Gets Early Festival Premiere

John Boyega is trending on social media today after the revelation that Daisy Ridley will return to the world of Star Wars, so it's probably great timing for They Cloned Tyrone, his upcoming satirical comspiracy film from Netflix, to get some good news. Boyega will appear in the movie along with Teyonah Parris (The Marvels, WandaVision) and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Variety revealed yesterday afternoon that the film will open the American Black Film Festival on June 14, debuting on the big screen a week before it drops on Netflix on June 21.

According to the film's official logline, They Cloned Tyrone "follows a series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper." The film will premiere on June 14 in Miami Beach, followed by a virtual festival scheduled for June 19-25 via ABFF play.

"ABFF is proud to continue its legacy of elevating emerging Black content creators," said ABFF president and COO Nicole Friday in a statement. "Opening the festival with Juel Taylor's directorial debut They Cloned Tyrone represents what we have stood for within the Hollywood community for 27 years, and we are thrilled to join with our partner Netflix to bring this film to our festival audience."

"It's an honor and privilege to open the 27th American Black Film Festival," said Taylor. "We had a blast making this film alongside John, Teyonah and Jamie, and we're excited to share it."

They Cloned Tyrone was co-written by Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Juel Taylor (Creed II), who also directs. Rettenmaier and Taylor are producers on They Cloned Tyrone alongside Foxx, Macro's Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr." Love, and Datari Turner, with executive producers Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano and Monte Lipman. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are co-executive producers.

This is a big year for Boyega, who also starred in Breaking as well as The Woman King, which is now playing in theatres. Last year, the news broke that Joe Cornish and Boyega would be reuniting to for a sequel to the beloved film, Attack the Block. Boyega has provided some updates about the project, and his latest comments tease that he's involved in the writing process.

They Cloned Tyrone will be on Netflix on June 21 at 3 p.m. ET on Netflix.