This Indiana Jones Golden Idol Tiki Mug Belongs In a Museum

The opening scene of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of The Lost Ark would be a lot different if the golden idol turned out to be a tiki mug, and Indy tried to make his escape while drunk on mai tai. Picture Indy stumbling through the temple traps, miraculously making it out alive to see the treacherous guide Barranca falling over dead with a bunch of cocktail umbrellas sticking out of his back.

You can ponder this alternate version of the movie while sipping your favorite beverage out of an actual Indiana Jones Golden Idol Geeki Tikis mug. It stands approximately 7-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches in diameter, and holds 24 ounces. Like all Geeki Tikis mugs, it's beautifully sculpted – plus the golden finish will be a bright party beacon in the hot summer sun.

You can pre-order the Golden Idol Geeki Tikis mug here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free US shipping and a bonus 10% discount on any in-stock items in your cart using our exclusive link. Inside that link you'll find additional officially licensed Indiana Jones mugs from Beeline Creative, including alternate tiki mug designs and cute little cups featuring Indy, Henry Jones Sr., Marion, and Short Round.

Starring along with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw (Jones' goddaughter), Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as the film's big villain, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working for NASA. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before landing in theaters on June 30th.