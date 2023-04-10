Funko Unveils Indiana Jones Legacy Pop Figures, Loungefly Bags, and Games

The upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and final movie in the franchise, closing the book the iconic character that Harrison Ford brought to life over 40 years ago. As you've seen from the trailers, the movie will turn back the clock in more ways than one. The same has been true of the Indiana Jones merch released thus far, as it has focused mostly on Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade with a Temple of Doom item or two mixed in . The same is true for the Funko Pops and Loungefly bags that fans can look forward to in the coming weeks.

Below you'll find a sneak peek at what's to come in the Indiana Jones Funko Pop lineup complete with a gallery of images. At the time of writing a release date isn't known, but we will update this article with new information and pre-order links as they become available. Stay tuned. Exclusives are highlighted.

Indiana Jones Funko Pops:

Funko Pop Raiders Indiana Jones with Idol / Diecast ($49.99)

Funko Pop Movie Moment Raiders Indy Boulder Scene ($34.99)

Funko Pop Raiders Indiana Jones ($11.99)

Funko Pop Raiders Indiana Jones with Jacket ($11.99)

Funko Pop Raiders Professor Indy ($11.99) – Walmart Exclusive

($11.99) – Walmart Exclusive Funko Pop Raiders Marion Ravenwood ($11.99)

Funko Pop Raiders Arnold Toht ($11.99)

Funko Pop Keychain Raiders Indiana Jones ($4.99)



Funko Pop Temple of Doom Indiana Jones Lights and Sounds Pop ($34.99)

Funko Pop Temple of Doom Indiana Jones with Whip ($11.99) – Hot Topic Exclusive

($11.99) – Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pop Temple of Doom Indiana Jones in White Suit ($11.99) – Walmart Exclusive

($11.99) – Walmart Exclusive Funko Pop Temple of Doom Short Round ($11.99) – GameStop Exclusive

Funko Pop Ride The Last Crusade Indy and Henry Jones Sr. On Bike ($34.99) – Amazon Exclusive

($34.99) – Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop The Last Crusade Henry Jones Sr. ($11.99)

Funko Pop The Last Crusade Sallah ($11.99)

Loungefly:

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders Mini-Backpack with Coin Purse ($90)

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders Wallet ($40)

Loungefly Indiana Jones Boulder Pin ($20)

Funko Games: