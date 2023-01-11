Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Confronts Fears About Aging With "Elderly" Wife

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are confronting their fears about aging with a very sweet video. In the National Geographic Limitless series, which stars the Thor actor, both of them sat down for a meal with a special catch. Pataky was made up to be an elderly woman to surprise her husband and he had no idea. In a previous episode, it was revealed that Chris Hemsworth has a high risk of Alzheimers due to his genetics. She thought that maybe this gesture might help plant the seed for his memory, should he have trouble remembering her later in life. The TikTok clip is emotional and fans really enjoyed seeing the interaction for themselves. When the Marvel star tells his wife that she's still beautiful as they're dancing will absolutely make your day. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

What's Next For The Thor Star?

Hemsworth's future has been tossed up into the air after Love and Thunder. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, he told Josh Horowitz that the next time they pushed the goat boat out with Odinson, things were probably going to have to be different. Tones and styles changing helps the role stay fresh among fans.

Have you seen the video of Chris Hemsworth & his wife (who dressed as an old lady) bcs she wants him to see the older her so maybe he'll remember her in the future?



This is after they found out he has high risk of alzheimers & the disease could start to progress anytime 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/z1PWoOZ0rV — zrnhs (@ZareenH_s) January 6, 2023

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth said last year. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

