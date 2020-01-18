Chris Hemsworth Teams With NatGeo for Real-Life Superhero Docu-Series Limitless

Most of the main Avengers team is up in the air as far as the next steps after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Thor might have his next installment waiting in the wings, but that might have to wait until after a new project with National Geographic about superhuman feats called Limitless concludes. A video from Hemsworth at the TCA press tour served as the announcement and many shared the news on Twitter. Limitless will come to audiences from Jane Root’s Nutopia and Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. The science series aims to probe at questions like how people can live healthier lives, fight aging, or confront extraordinary challenges.

The tweet from Holbrook reads, “.@chrishemsworth has partnered with @NatGeoChannel for a series called “Limitless” about groundbreaking biotech and other ways we can unlock the body’s secret superpowers for better, longer lives. He’ll be the guinea pig. #natgeo #tca20″

Episodes will center around Hemswork interacting with a scientist who will posit some theories about how people can activate their utmost potential, superhuman abilities or not. The Thor actor will get put through his paces in different scenarios around the globe as these questions beg for answers. From the star’s own mouth, signing on for even more grueling training might not sound appealing on paper, but the possibility of helping someone was probably too much to pass up.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth explained. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

“I’m thrilled to once again partner with Darren and Jane, along with their powerhouse creative teams at Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind unlocking the body’s secret superpowers in order to maximize our full potential and to live better, longer,” Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks added. “We are so fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth at the center of this series and to tap into his genuine curiosity and real-life superhero powers to push his own personal limits.”

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.