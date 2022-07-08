Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Thanks Marvel Fans in New Legacy of Thor Featurette

Over a decade after he thundered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mighty Thor, actor Chris Hemsworth is still worthy. Lightning strikes an eighth time when Hemsworth returns as the legendary space viking Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, the god of thunder's fourth solo outing and the second Thor film from Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Marvel Studios has released a new "Legacy of Thor" featurette reflecting on Hemsworth's 11-year journey from Asgard to Midgard as the one and only mighty Thor — until ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) returns as a Mjolnir-wielding heroine, the new Mighty Thor. Watch the Thor: Love and Thunder featurette below.

"For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy," Hemsworth wrote when sharing the featurette on Instagram. "We're humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey."

For 2011's Thor, part of Phase One of Marvel Studios' cinematic universe assembling Earth's mightiest heroes to crossover in The Avengers, Marvel hired a newcomer best known for his role on the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

"One of the early decisions we made at Marvel Studios was bringing on Thor. We always knew we wanted to find an amazing performer who had the chops to perform this character as we saw him," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recalls. "We looked the world over, and we found Chris Hemsworth. The way Chris did it, we thought, 'Okay, this is gonna work.'"

Love and Thunder promises "another classic Thor adventure," teaming the Asgardian Avenger with allies Jane Foster, Korg (Waititi), New Asgard's King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I have loved every single time I've played the character. This is ten years now," Hemsworth says in the featurette. "To have the opportunity to do another one is just mind-blowing. It's gonna be incredible."

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.